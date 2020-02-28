Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL) released its earnings results on Thursday. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.10, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $74.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.31 million. Collegium Pharmaceutical had a negative return on equity of 13.14% and a negative net margin of 3.86%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share.

Shares of NASDAQ:COLL opened at $22.05 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $22.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Collegium Pharmaceutical has a 12-month low of $10.01 and a 12-month high of $25.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $726.93 million, a P/E ratio of -64.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 0.81.

COLL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on Collegium Pharmaceutical from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. ValuEngine downgraded Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on Collegium Pharmaceutical from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Collegium Pharmaceutical from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Collegium Pharmaceutical has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.38.

In other news, EVP Scott Dreyer sold 1,321 shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.87, for a total transaction of $31,532.27. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,716 shares in the company, valued at approximately $852,540.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Michael Thomas Heffernan sold 295,287 shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.93, for a total value of $6,475,643.91. Following the sale, the director now owns 402,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,817,745.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 8.08% of the company’s stock.

Collegium Pharmaceutical Company Profile

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes various products for patients suffering from pain. It provides DETERx platform technology that is designed to maintain the extended-release and safety profiles of highly abused drugs in the face of various methods of abuse and misuse, including chewing, crushing, heating, and injecting.

