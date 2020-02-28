Columbia Trust Co 01012016 Takes Position in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA)

Columbia Trust Co 01012016 acquired a new stake in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 703 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 81.4% in the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 9,650 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,620,000 after purchasing an additional 4,331 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its holdings in Mastercard by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 39,558 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $11,812,000 after acquiring an additional 1,458 shares during the last quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Mastercard during the 4th quarter worth about $216,000. Bristlecone Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Mastercard during the 4th quarter worth about $423,000. Finally, Kendall Capital Management grew its holdings in Mastercard by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 5,045 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,506,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.54% of the company’s stock.

MA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Guggenheim increased their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $305.00 to $364.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $325.00 to $347.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Compass Point initiated coverage on shares of Mastercard in a report on Thursday, December 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $330.00 price objective on the stock. Nomura reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Mastercard in a report on Monday, January 20th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $317.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $337.58.

Shares of NYSE MA opened at $285.82 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $299.56 billion, a PE ratio of 36.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. Mastercard Inc has a 1 year low of $215.93 and a 1 year high of $347.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $324.72 and its 200-day moving average is $292.17.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $4.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.40 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 48.08% and a return on equity of 150.46%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.55 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Mastercard Inc will post 8.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 9th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 8th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.59%.

Mastercard announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, December 3rd that permits the company to repurchase $8.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the credit services provider to purchase up to 2.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, insider Michael Miebach sold 4,205 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.10, for a total value of $1,240,895.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,011,683.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Edward Grunde Mclaughlin sold 28,526 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.16, for a total transaction of $8,619,416.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 43,215 shares in the company, valued at $13,057,844.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 430,024 shares of company stock worth $137,189,140 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

