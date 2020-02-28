Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX) Raises Dividend to $0.11 Per Share

Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 26th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 9th will be given a dividend of 0.105 per share by the construction company on Friday, March 20th. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 6th. This is an increase from Comfort Systems USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10.

Comfort Systems USA has raised its dividend payment by an average of 10.7% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 7 consecutive years. Comfort Systems USA has a payout ratio of 12.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Comfort Systems USA to earn $3.53 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 11.3%.

NYSE:FIX opened at $43.27 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $48.45 and a 200-day moving average of $46.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.05 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Comfort Systems USA has a twelve month low of $36.27 and a twelve month high of $58.21.

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The construction company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $719.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $695.50 million. Comfort Systems USA had a net margin of 4.37% and a return on equity of 20.82%. On average, analysts anticipate that Comfort Systems USA will post 3.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Sidoti raised shares of Comfort Systems USA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Comfort Systems USA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 30th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Comfort Systems USA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd.

In related news, Director Alan Krusi sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.12, for a total transaction of $94,240.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Franklin Myers bought 2,500 shares of Comfort Systems USA stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $48.77 per share, with a total value of $121,925.00. Following the purchase, the chairman now owns 262,500 shares in the company, valued at $12,802,125. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Comfort Systems USA

Comfort Systems USA, Inc provides mechanical installation, renovation, maintenance, repair, and replacement services for the mechanical services industry in the United States. It is involved in the design, engineering, integration, installation, and start-up of mechanical and related systems; and maintenance, repair, replacement, renovation, expansion, reconfiguration, and monitoring of mechanical systems, including heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC) systems, as well as plumbing, piping and controls, off-site construction, electrical, monitoring, and fire protection.

