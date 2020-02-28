Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) Shares Bought by Essex Investment Management Co. LLC

Essex Investment Management Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) by 5.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,504 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,071 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Commerce Bancshares were worth $1,529,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CBSH. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new position in Commerce Bancshares during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Commerce Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new position in Commerce Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Commerce Bancshares by 155.6% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 818 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squar Milner Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Commerce Bancshares by 1,607.1% during the 4th quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 956 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. 68.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Commerce Bancshares alerts:

NASDAQ CBSH opened at $63.83 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.24 billion, a PE ratio of 17.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.26 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.19. Commerce Bancshares, Inc. has a one year low of $54.65 and a one year high of $71.92.

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $346.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $332.87 million. Commerce Bancshares had a net margin of 29.06% and a return on equity of 14.18%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.91 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Commerce Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. This is an increase from Commerce Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 5th. Commerce Bancshares’s payout ratio is 29.05%.

In related news, CEO John W. Kemper sold 7,798 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.52, for a total value of $549,914.96. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 170,024 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,990,092.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kevin G. Barth sold 7,107 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.83, for a total transaction of $482,067.81. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 55,587 shares in the company, valued at $3,770,466.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 69,344 shares of company stock worth $4,747,018 over the last quarter. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Commerce Bancshares from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of Commerce Bancshares from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub lowered shares of Commerce Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Commerce Bancshares to $69.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $58.00.

About Commerce Bancshares

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Commerce Bank that provides retail, mortgage banking, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Wealth. The Consumer segment offers various banking products and services, including consumer deposits; consumer loans, such as automobile, motorcycle, marine, tractor/trailer, recreational vehicle, fixed rate and revolving home equity, and other consumer loans; patient health care financing; real estate loans; indirect and other consumer financing; personal mortgage banking; consumer installment lending; and consumer debit and credit bank cards, as well as provides online banking services.

Featured Article: Average Daily Trade Volume – What You Need to Know



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CBSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH).

Receive News & Ratings for Commerce Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commerce Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.