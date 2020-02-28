Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGI) Holdings Lifted by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGI) by 25.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 64,874 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,000 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.21% of Commercial Vehicle Group worth $410,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CVGI. State Street Corp grew its position in Commercial Vehicle Group by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 617,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,454,000 after purchasing an additional 81,003 shares during the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC grew its position in Commercial Vehicle Group by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 487,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,516,000 after purchasing an additional 50,900 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in Commercial Vehicle Group by 43.6% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 78,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $563,000 after purchasing an additional 23,727 shares during the last quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. now owns 420,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,669,000 after acquiring an additional 19,826 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group by 28.5% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 58,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,000 after acquiring an additional 12,997 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.60% of the company’s stock.

CVGI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Commercial Vehicle Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. ValuEngine raised shares of Commercial Vehicle Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $8.50 price target on shares of Commercial Vehicle Group in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.63.

Shares of NASDAQ:CVGI traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $4.17. The company had a trading volume of 740 shares, compared to its average volume of 143,548. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $5.26 and its 200 day moving average is $6.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $130.69 million, a PE ratio of 3.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 2.66. Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.16 and a twelve month high of $9.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 2.25.

Commercial Vehicle Group Profile

Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, produces, and sells a range of cab related products and systems in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific regions. It operates through two segments, Electrical Systems and Global Seating. The Electrical Systems segment electronic provides wire harness assemblies that function as current carrying devices used to provide electrical interconnections for gauges, lights, control functions, power circuits, powertrain and transmission sensors, emissions systems, and other electronic applications on commercial vehicles; and panel assemblies and cabinets.

