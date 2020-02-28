Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA (NYSE:BVN) Sets New 52-Week Low at $11.65

Shares of Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA (NYSE:BVN) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $11.65 and last traded at $11.78, with a volume of 81338 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $11.78.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BVN. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Finally, HSBC cut Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.00.

The stock has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -301.42 and a beta of 0.58. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA by 26.8% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 6,171 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 1,303 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its position in shares of Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA by 8.0% in the third quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 11,395 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 848 shares during the last quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA during the fourth quarter worth approximately $219,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA during the fourth quarter worth approximately $247,000. Institutional investors own 59.78% of the company’s stock.

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura SAA., a precious metals company, engages in the exploration, mining, and processing of gold, silver, lead, zinc, and copper metals in Peru, the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company operates five operating mining units, including Uchucchacua, Orcopampa, Julcani, Mallay, and Tambomayo in Peru; and San Gabriel, a mining unit under development stage.

