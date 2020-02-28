Compton Capital Management Inc. RI Cuts Holdings in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR)

Compton Capital Management Inc. RI trimmed its holdings in shares of Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) by 28.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,980 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,550 shares during the period. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in Whirlpool were worth $587,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Whirlpool by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co boosted its holdings in shares of Whirlpool by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Whirlpool by 0.5% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 21,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,373,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Whirlpool by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 3,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Whirlpool by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 946 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. 98.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Gary T. Dicamillo sold 2,790 shares of Whirlpool stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.48, for a total value of $411,469.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,834 shares in the company, valued at $860,398.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael F. Johnston sold 2,946 shares of Whirlpool stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.23, for a total value of $454,361.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,294 shares in the company, valued at approximately $816,493.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.91% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Whirlpool from $129.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. ValuEngine upgraded Whirlpool from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Whirlpool in a report on Friday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on Whirlpool from $153.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $157.88.

Shares of Whirlpool stock opened at $131.45 on Friday. Whirlpool Co. has a twelve month low of $114.00 and a twelve month high of $163.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.13, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $149.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $148.21.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The company reported $4.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.30 by $0.61. Whirlpool had a return on equity of 26.57% and a net margin of 5.80%. The firm had revenue of $5.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.75 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Whirlpool Co. will post 16.3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. Whirlpool’s payout ratio is currently 30.00%.

Whirlpool Company Profile

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products. It operates through four segments: North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Latin America; and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances and related laundry accessories; cooking appliances and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories.

