Compton Capital Management Inc. RI Cuts Stake in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Compton Capital Management Inc. RI lowered its position in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 3.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,866 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in General Mills were worth $314,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cypress Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of General Mills by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Cypress Capital LLC now owns 14,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $796,000 after buying an additional 664 shares during the period. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel grew its stake in General Mills by 197.5% in the fourth quarter. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel now owns 12,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $645,000 after purchasing an additional 7,999 shares during the last quarter. Firestone Capital Management purchased a new position in General Mills in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Cognios Capital LLC grew its stake in General Mills by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Cognios Capital LLC now owns 44,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,370,000 after purchasing an additional 1,851 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lcnb Corp grew its stake in General Mills by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Lcnb Corp now owns 14,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $800,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.53% of the company’s stock.

General Mills stock opened at $50.14 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.54 billion, a PE ratio of 14.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.73. General Mills, Inc. has a 12 month low of $46.19 and a 12 month high of $56.40. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.37.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 18th. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $4.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.43 billion. General Mills had a return on equity of 27.33% and a net margin of 12.62%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.85 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 10th will be paid a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 8th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.87%.

GIS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded General Mills from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on General Mills from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on General Mills from $56.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. UBS Group lifted their target price on General Mills from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $57.00 target price on shares of General Mills in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.50.

About General Mills

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, grain, fruit, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, nutrition bars, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

