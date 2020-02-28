Compton Capital Management Inc. RI Decreases Stock Holdings in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Compton Capital Management Inc. RI reduced its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 43,890 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $2,244,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sicart Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Sicart Associates LLC now owns 6,101 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc. raised its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc. now owns 23,157 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,184,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC raised its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 43.5% in the fourth quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 775 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Baugh & Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Baugh & Associates LLC now owns 74,335 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,800,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Appleton Partners Inc. MA raised its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 0.7% in the third quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 36,971 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,578,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.55% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on MS shares. BNP Paribas started coverage on Morgan Stanley in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $59.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler cut Morgan Stanley from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $56.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Deutsche Bank cut Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Citigroup cut Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $68.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, ValuEngine cut Morgan Stanley from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.77.

In related news, Director Stephen J. Luczo bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $49.68 per share, with a total value of $2,484,000.00. 0.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Morgan Stanley stock opened at $45.41 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $76.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.34. Morgan Stanley has a 52 week low of $38.76 and a 52 week high of $57.57. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $54.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $10.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.72 billion. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 11.70% and a net margin of 16.80%. Morgan Stanley’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Morgan Stanley will post 5.36 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Friday, January 31st were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.11%.

Morgan Stanley Profile

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

