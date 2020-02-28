Compton Capital Management Inc. RI Has $1.01 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Compton Capital Management Inc. RI decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 4.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $1,011,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC now owns 6,247 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,035,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Granite Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Granite Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,326 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,042,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Chatham Capital Group Inc. boosted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc. now owns 9,185 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,522,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Dividend Assets Capital LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 37.0% during the fourth quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 274 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Finally, River Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,562 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $590,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWM opened at $149.06 on Friday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a twelve month low of $144.25 and a twelve month high of $170.56. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $165.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $158.51.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

