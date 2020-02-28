Compton Capital Management Inc. RI Has $1.35 Million Position in Metlife Inc (NYSE:MET)

Compton Capital Management Inc. RI reduced its holdings in Metlife Inc (NYSE:MET) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 26,462 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in Metlife were worth $1,349,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Metlife by 1.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 72,819,515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,616,945,000 after purchasing an additional 1,385,433 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in Metlife by 6,954.8% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 1,158,249 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,623,000 after purchasing an additional 1,141,831 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Metlife by 61.0% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,859,221 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $145,732,000 after purchasing an additional 1,083,612 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Metlife in the third quarter worth $49,689,000. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in Metlife by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 34,976,649 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,782,760,000 after purchasing an additional 554,242 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.26% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Steven J. Goulart sold 14,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.60, for a total transaction of $732,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 127,130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,559,908. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MET opened at $43.89 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $51.43 and a 200-day moving average of $48.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market cap of $42.97 billion, a PE ratio of 7.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.07. Metlife Inc has a 52-week low of $41.41 and a 52-week high of $53.28.

Metlife (NYSE:MET) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.58. The company had revenue of $18.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.82 billion. Metlife had a net margin of 8.39% and a return on equity of 9.14%. Metlife’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.35 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Metlife Inc will post 6.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 3rd. Metlife’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.81%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MET shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Metlife from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Metlife from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on shares of Metlife in a research report on Sunday, February 9th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Metlife from $55.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Metlife from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Metlife presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.45.

MetLife, Inc engages in the insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management businesses. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short- and long-term disability, individual disability, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and stable value products, including general and separate account guaranteed interest contracts, and private floating rate funding agreements.

