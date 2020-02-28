Compton Capital Management Inc. RI Has $1.47 Million Stock Holdings in Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP)

Compton Capital Management Inc. RI cut its position in Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 8,607 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 164 shares during the period. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $1,467,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. West Bancorporation Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Savior LLC bought a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Institutional investors own 91.39% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Donald Weinstein sold 2,468 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $444,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 26,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,784,040. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP John Ayala sold 6,484 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.03, for a total transaction of $1,141,378.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 19,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,446,315.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 14,528 shares of company stock valued at $2,556,051. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Moffett Nathanson downgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. BidaskClub raised shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $174.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $186.20.

Automatic Data Processing stock opened at $157.53 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $71.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.87. Automatic Data Processing has a 1-year low of $148.15 and a 1-year high of $182.32. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $176.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $168.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The business services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.69 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 16.97% and a return on equity of 46.96%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.34 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Automatic Data Processing will post 6.17 EPS for the current year.

Automatic Data Processing declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, November 12th that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the business services provider to buy up to 6.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.79%.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides business process outsourcing services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO) Services. The Employer Services segment offers various human resources (HR) outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions.

