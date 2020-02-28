Compton Capital Management Inc. RI Has $1.98 Million Stock Holdings in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD)

Compton Capital Management Inc. RI lessened its stake in shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 5.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,075 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 475 shares during the quarter. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $1,982,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HD. Belmont Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Home Depot in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Home Depot by 2,042.9% in the 4th quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 150 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Home Depot by 85.9% in the 4th quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs acquired a new stake in Home Depot in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Home Depot in the 3rd quarter worth about $46,000. Institutional investors own 63.64% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on HD. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Home Depot from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $232.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $260.00 target price (up from $245.00) on shares of Home Depot in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Home Depot from $246.00 to $268.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. ValuEngine raised shares of Home Depot from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 26th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on shares of Home Depot from $230.00 to $244.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $247.92.

In other Home Depot news, CEO Craig A. Menear sold 113,468 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.24, for a total transaction of $23,968,980.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 277,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,641,068.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 12,974 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.70, for a total transaction of $2,772,543.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,335 shares in the company, valued at $5,627,789.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 126,552 shares of company stock worth $26,765,281 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Home Depot stock opened at $224.73 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $256.65 billion, a PE ratio of 21.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $234.87 and its 200 day moving average is $227.26. Home Depot Inc has a 1 year low of $179.52 and a 1 year high of $247.36.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.17. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.20% and a negative return on equity of 599.49%. The firm had revenue of $25.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.25 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Home Depot Inc will post 10.53 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 12th will be issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.67%. This is a positive change from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 11th. Home Depot’s payout ratio is presently 53.07%.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

