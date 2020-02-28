Compton Capital Management Inc. RI Has $2.11 Million Stake in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA)

Compton Capital Management Inc. RI lowered its position in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,465 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 175 shares during the period. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in Boeing were worth $2,106,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cypress Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Boeing by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Cypress Capital LLC now owns 1,296 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $422,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Apriem Advisors lifted its position in shares of Boeing by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Apriem Advisors now owns 11,158 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $3,635,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel lifted its position in shares of Boeing by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel now owns 17,310 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $5,639,000 after acquiring an additional 838 shares during the period. Firestone Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Boeing during the 4th quarter valued at $416,000. Finally, Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Boeing by 22.4% during the 4th quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC now owns 2,160 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $704,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.87% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BA opened at $287.76 on Friday. Boeing Co has a 1 year low of $284.29 and a 1 year high of $446.01. The firm has a market cap of $172.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -239.80, a PEG ratio of 7.48 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $328.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $348.55.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The aircraft producer reported ($2.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by ($3.80). Boeing had a negative return on equity of 70.76% and a negative net margin of 0.83%. The firm had revenue of $17.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $5.48 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 36.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Boeing Co will post 4.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a $2.055 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $8.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.86%. Boeing’s payout ratio is -236.89%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BA. Benchmark began coverage on shares of Boeing in a research report on Friday, February 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $375.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research boosted their target price on shares of Boeing to $337.50 in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Cfra downgraded shares of Boeing to a “hold” rating and set a $350.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $324.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Longbow Research assumed coverage on shares of Boeing in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $300.00 price objective on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Boeing presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $353.03.

About Boeing

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

