Compton Capital Management Inc. RI Has $2.18 Million Stake in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS)

Compton Capital Management Inc. RI decreased its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,464 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 125 shares during the period. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in Goldman Sachs Group were worth $2,176,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs Group during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Firestone Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs Group during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs Group during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 48.3% during the 4th quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 178 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. 65.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Goldman Sachs Group alerts:

NYSE GS opened at $205.69 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $74.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.79, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.33. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $239.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $220.69. Goldman Sachs Group Inc has a twelve month low of $180.73 and a twelve month high of $250.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62.

Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The investment management company reported $4.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.20 by ($0.51). The business had revenue of $9.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.56 billion. Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 15.70% and a return on equity of 10.63%. The business’s revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $6.04 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Goldman Sachs Group Inc will post 24.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is 23.78%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on GS shares. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Goldman Sachs Group from to and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Goldman Sachs Group from $255.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $220.00 target price on shares of Goldman Sachs Group and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $245.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $266.41.

Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc operates as an investment banking, securities, and investment management company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Investment Banking, Institutional Client Services, Investing & Lending, and Investment Management. The Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, spin-offs, and risk management; and underwriting services, such as debt and equity underwriting of public offerings and private placements of various securities and other financial instruments, as well as derivative transactions with public and private sector clients.

Recommended Story: What is the Nikkei 225 index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS).

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.