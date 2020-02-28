Compton Capital Management Inc. RI Has $2.60 Million Position in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM)

Compton Capital Management Inc. RI lowered its position in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 7.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 14,736 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,190 shares during the quarter. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in 3M were worth $2,600,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MMM. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in 3M by 545.4% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 2,122,944 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $374,530,000 after acquiring an additional 1,794,019 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in 3M by 1.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 39,134,895 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,783,640,000 after acquiring an additional 472,084 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in 3M by 25.1% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,335,961 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $412,110,000 after acquiring an additional 469,237 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in 3M by 141.9% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 722,435 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $127,452,000 after acquiring an additional 423,772 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in 3M by 27.4% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,313,035 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $215,863,000 after acquiring an additional 282,135 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.42% of the company’s stock.

Get 3M alerts:

In other 3M news, SVP Ty R. Silberhorn sold 1,967 shares of 3M stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.19, for a total value of $311,159.73. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,849 shares in the company, valued at approximately $608,873.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael F. Roman sold 8,906 shares of 3M stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total transaction of $1,442,772.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 48,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,800,624. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,002 shares of company stock valued at $3,884,398 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MMM opened at $150.16 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $167.37 and a 200-day moving average of $166.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market cap of $85.66 billion, a PE ratio of 19.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.13. 3M Co has a 52-week low of $145.97 and a 52-week high of $219.75.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by ($0.15). 3M had a return on equity of 51.39% and a net margin of 14.22%. The company had revenue of $8.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.31 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that 3M Co will post 9.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a $1.47 dividend. This is a boost from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.44. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.92%. 3M’s payout ratio is 64.62%.

A number of brokerages have commented on MMM. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of 3M from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of 3M from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $179.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of 3M from $180.00 to $176.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on shares of 3M from $160.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of 3M from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $180.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. 3M currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $173.92.

3M Profile

3M Company operates as a technology company worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers tapes, abrasives, adhesives, ceramics, sealants, specialty materials, purification products, closure systems, acoustic systems products, automotive components, abrasion-resistant films, and paint finishing and detailing products.

Recommended Story: How is the discount rate different from the Federal Funds rate?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 3M Co (NYSE:MMM).

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.