Compton Capital Management Inc. RI Has $224,000 Position in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC)

Compton Capital Management Inc. RI lowered its stake in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) by 37.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,800 shares during the period. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in East West Bancorp were worth $224,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of EWBC. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in East West Bancorp by 27.2% in the fourth quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 1,094 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its stake in East West Bancorp by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 12,276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $598,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its stake in East West Bancorp by 0.3% in the third quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 99,065 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,388,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its stake in East West Bancorp by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 27,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,315,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in East West Bancorp by 3.5% in the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 9,004 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $402,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. 87.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on EWBC. UBS Group cut shares of East West Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, January 6th. ValuEngine raised shares of East West Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. BidaskClub cut shares of East West Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. DA Davidson cut shares of East West Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of East West Bancorp from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.75.

In other news, Director Herman Y. Li sold 5,000 shares of East West Bancorp stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.75, for a total transaction of $243,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 39,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,913,973.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Rudolph Estrada sold 2,626 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.61, for a total transaction of $125,023.86. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,977 shares in the company, valued at $760,664.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ EWBC opened at $38.98 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $47.07 and its 200-day moving average is $45.06. The stock has a market cap of $5.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.70. East West Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $37.69 and a twelve month high of $55.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $431.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $413.66 million. East West Bancorp had a net margin of 32.22% and a return on equity of 14.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.18 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that East West Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were given a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 31st. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%. East West Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 22.73%.

About East West Bancorp

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals in the United States and Greater China. It operates in three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other.

