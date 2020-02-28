Compton Capital Management Inc. RI Has $394,000 Stake in State Street Corp (NYSE:STT)

Compton Capital Management Inc. RI decreased its holdings in State Street Corp (NYSE:STT) by 10.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,980 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in State Street were worth $394,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of STT. Cadence Capital Management LLC increased its position in State Street by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC now owns 15,371 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,216,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in State Street by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,752 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC increased its position in State Street by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 30,568 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,467,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in State Street by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,672 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC increased its position in State Street by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 4,927 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.53% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:STT opened at $69.38 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $78.74 and its 200-day moving average is $68.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.50. State Street Corp has a 52 week low of $48.62 and a 52 week high of $85.89. The firm has a market cap of $24.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.56.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 17th. The asset manager reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.28. State Street had a net margin of 18.14% and a return on equity of 11.81%. The company had revenue of $3.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.68 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that State Street Corp will post 6.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 31st. State Street’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.71%.

In other news, EVP Andrew P. Kuritzkes sold 6,942 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.73, for a total value of $539,601.66. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,962,445.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

STT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of State Street from $67.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on shares of State Street from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. ValuEngine lowered shares of State Street from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of State Street from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of State Street in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. State Street presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.73.

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. It offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product and participant level accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage, and other trading services; securities finance; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

