Compton Capital Management Inc. RI Has $5.23 Million Position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Compton Capital Management Inc. RI trimmed its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,100 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 525 shares during the quarter. Thermo Fisher Scientific accounts for 2.0% of Compton Capital Management Inc. RI’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $5,230,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Corbenic Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Hexavest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 46.3% during the fourth quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 98 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the third quarter valued at $32,000. 80.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on TMO. Evercore ISI upgraded Thermo Fisher Scientific to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $319.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $365.00 target price (up from $330.00) on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Monday, January 6th. BTIG Research raised their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $342.00 to $372.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $341.00 price objective for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Thermo Fisher Scientific has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $339.20.

Shares of TMO stock opened at $297.08 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $331.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $306.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market cap of $123.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.40, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.14. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 12 month low of $246.67 and a 12 month high of $342.26.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The medical research company reported $3.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.54 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $6.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.78 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 17.24% and a net margin of 14.47%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.25 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 13.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is a positive change from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is presently 6.15%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Friday, November 8th that permits the company to repurchase $2.50 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the medical research company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, Director Jim P. Manzi sold 4,410 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $332.32, for a total transaction of $1,465,531.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,632 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,188,746.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services under the Thermo Scientific, Applied Biosystems, Invitrogen, Fisher Scientific, and Unity Lab Services brands worldwide.

