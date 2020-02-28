Compton Capital Management Inc. RI Has $875,000 Stake in American Airlines Group Inc (NASDAQ:AAL)

Compton Capital Management Inc. RI decreased its position in shares of American Airlines Group Inc (NASDAQ:AAL) by 20.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,516 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 7,845 shares during the period. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in American Airlines Group were worth $875,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Firestone Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of American Airlines Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $286,000. Bank of The West acquired a new position in shares of American Airlines Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $559,000. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of American Airlines Group by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 13,531 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $388,000 after buying an additional 777 shares during the last quarter. Elgethun Capital Management raised its position in shares of American Airlines Group by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. Elgethun Capital Management now owns 44,983 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $1,290,000 after buying an additional 5,554 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fernwood Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Airlines Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,422,000. 80.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:AAL opened at $20.60 on Friday. American Airlines Group Inc has a 12-month low of $19.77 and a 12-month high of $35.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 135.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.51 billion, a PE ratio of 5.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $27.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.96.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The airline reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15. The firm had revenue of $11.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.32 billion. American Airlines Group had a net margin of 3.68% and a negative return on equity of 1,414.94%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.04 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that American Airlines Group Inc will post 5.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 5th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 4th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. American Airlines Group’s dividend payout ratio is 8.16%.

AAL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BidaskClub lowered shares of American Airlines Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of American Airlines Group in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. They set a “sell” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank lowered shares of American Airlines Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of American Airlines Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. They set a “sell” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Buckingham Research lowered shares of American Airlines Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $42.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. American Airlines Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.75.

American Airlines Group Profile

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. It provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a mainline fleet of 956 aircraft. It serves 350 destinations in approximately 50 countries, principally from its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, London Heathrow, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC The company was formerly known as AMR Corporation and changed its name to American Airlines Group Inc in December 2013.

