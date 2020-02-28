Compton Capital Management Inc. RI Lowers Stock Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Compton Capital Management Inc. RI lowered its position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 10.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,525 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 175 shares during the period. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $359,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Howard Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in NVIDIA by 44.2% during the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 137 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors own 65.93% of the company’s stock.

In other NVIDIA news, Director A Brooke Seawell sold 963 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.85, for a total transaction of $217,493.55. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 629 shares in the company, valued at $142,059.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Persis Drell sold 160 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.73, for a total transaction of $50,516.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,638,622.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,123 shares of company stock valued at $10,235,270 over the last 90 days. 4.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on NVDA shares. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of NVIDIA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Edward Jones started coverage on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Friday, December 20th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and thirty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. NVIDIA presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $276.16.

NVDA stock opened at $252.60 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $259.68 and a 200-day moving average of $212.29. The company has a current ratio of 7.67, a quick ratio of 7.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. NVIDIA Co. has a 12 month low of $132.60 and a 12 month high of $316.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $163.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 2.04.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.22. NVIDIA had a net margin of 25.60% and a return on equity of 26.08%. The company had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.96 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 6.33 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.25%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.94%.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) and Tegra Processor segments. The GPU segment comprises of product brands which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

