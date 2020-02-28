Compton Capital Management Inc. RI Raises Holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX)

Compton Capital Management Inc. RI increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX) by 4.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 347,548 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,650 shares during the quarter. Invesco Preferred ETF makes up about 2.0% of Compton Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI owned about 0.08% of Invesco Preferred ETF worth $5,217,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Preferred ETF during the third quarter worth $27,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF by 517.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,691 shares during the period. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. increased its position in Invesco Preferred ETF by 187.5% in the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 2,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. S.A. Mason LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Preferred ETF in the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Preferred ETF in the fourth quarter worth $60,000.

NYSEARCA:PGX opened at $14.67 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.99. Invesco Preferred ETF has a 1 year low of $14.32 and a 1 year high of $15.28.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 22nd were given a $0.063 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 21st.

About Invesco Preferred ETF

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

