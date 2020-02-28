Compton Capital Management Inc. RI Raises Position in CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS)

Compton Capital Management Inc. RI grew its holdings in shares of CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 21.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,476 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,645 shares during the quarter. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $2,413,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CVS. Firestone Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of CVS Health during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CVS Health during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Founders Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of CVS Health during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CVS Health during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CVS Health during the 4th quarter worth $55,000. 83.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get CVS Health alerts:

NYSE:CVS opened at $59.33 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $71.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.62. CVS Health Corp has a 12 month low of $51.72 and a 12 month high of $77.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.71 billion, a PE ratio of 11.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.93.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.05. CVS Health had a return on equity of 14.87% and a net margin of 2.58%. The company had revenue of $66.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.01 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.14 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that CVS Health Corp will post 7.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 23rd were given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 22nd. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.25%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CVS. UBS Group increased their target price on CVS Health from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $90.00 target price (up from $80.00) on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Cfra increased their target price on CVS Health from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on CVS Health from $88.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on CVS Health from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. CVS Health has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.35.

In other news, COO Jonathan C. Roberts sold 57,563 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.63, for a total transaction of $4,180,800.69. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 102,608 shares in the company, valued at $7,452,419.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Larry J. Merlo sold 266,476 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.79, for a total value of $19,929,740.04. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 703,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,614,540.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. Its Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, such as plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, Medicare Part D, clinical, disease management, and medical spend management services.

Featured Story: Purposes and Functions of the Federal Reserve

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.