Compton Capital Management Inc. RI Sells 100 Shares of NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE)

Compton Capital Management Inc. RI cut its holdings in NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,975 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $720,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in NextEra Energy by 27,610.4% during the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 653,965 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,698,000 after acquiring an additional 651,605 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in NextEra Energy by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,757,140 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $875,376,000 after acquiring an additional 319,918 shares during the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter worth $40,409,000. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in NextEra Energy by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,283,686 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $532,076,000 after acquiring an additional 149,938 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in NextEra Energy by 274.4% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 180,356 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $43,675,000 after acquiring an additional 132,190 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.77% of the company’s stock.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

In other NextEra Energy news, Director David L. Porges purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $274.67 per share, with a total value of $824,010.00. Also, Director Rudy E. Schupp sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.37, for a total transaction of $382,992.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,565,894.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 47,135 shares of company stock valued at $11,883,906 in the last ninety days. 0.48% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NEE opened at $255.85 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $264.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $238.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $131.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.93, a P/E/G ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.53. NextEra Energy Inc has a 52 week low of $186.06 and a 52 week high of $283.35.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 24th. The utilities provider reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $4.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.79 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 19.62% and a return on equity of 10.30%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.49 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that NextEra Energy Inc will post 9.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $1.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. This is a positive change from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.74%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on NEE. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $282.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $236.00 to $256.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $202.50 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of NextEra Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $252.40.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and natural gas-fired facilities. It also provides risk management services related to power and gas consumption.

Read More: Correction

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE).

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.