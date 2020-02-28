Compton Capital Management Inc. RI Sells 100 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Compton Capital Management Inc. RI lessened its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,325 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo accounts for approximately 1.6% of Compton Capital Management Inc. RI’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $4,008,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 102,361,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,422,659,000 after acquiring an additional 1,413,723 shares in the last quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. grew its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 36.5% in the 3rd quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 12,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,685,000 after acquiring an additional 3,285 shares in the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 6,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $907,000 after acquiring an additional 877 shares in the last quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nvwm LLC grew its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 750.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.47% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 25th. Cfra boosted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $143.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Sunday, February 16th. Finally, SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on shares of PepsiCo to and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. PepsiCo currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $139.37.

NASDAQ PEP opened at $136.37 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $197.29 billion, a PE ratio of 26.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.53. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $114.21 and a 52 week high of $147.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $142.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $137.26.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $20.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.24 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.89% and a return on equity of 54.16%. The company’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.49 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.89 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.955 per share. This represents a $3.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 5th. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.08%.

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

