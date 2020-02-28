Compton Capital Management Inc. RI Sells 100 Shares of Roper Technologies Inc (NYSE:ROP)

Compton Capital Management Inc. RI decreased its position in shares of Roper Technologies Inc (NYSE:ROP) by 7.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,175 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $416,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ROP. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 291.3% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 90 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its position in Roper Technologies by 316.7% during the fourth quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Roper Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Hudock Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in Roper Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Roper Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. 92.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ROP. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Roper Technologies from $395.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $368.00 price target on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on Roper Technologies from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on Roper Technologies from to and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Roper Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $392.00.

In other news, VP Jason Conley sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.46, for a total value of $881,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 22,070 shares in the company, valued at $7,778,792.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Christopher Wright sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $351.36, for a total value of $175,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 59,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,060,167.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,236,995 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ROP stock opened at $355.00 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $380.82 and a 200 day moving average of $358.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market cap of $37.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.12. Roper Technologies Inc has a twelve month low of $315.09 and a twelve month high of $395.00.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $3.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.34 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 15.85% and a net margin of 32.94%. The business’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.22 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Roper Technologies Inc will post 13.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Application Software; Network Software & Systems; Measurement & Analytical Solutions; and Process Technologies. It offers application management software, software-as-a-service applications, card systems/integrated security, toll and traffic systems, radio frequency identification card readers, and metering and remote monitoring products.

