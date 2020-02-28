Compton Capital Management Inc. RI Sells 160 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Compton Capital Management Inc. RI lessened its holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,832 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 160 shares during the quarter. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $2,660,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Firestone Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter worth $64,000. Renaissance Investment Consultants Holding Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter worth $1,426,000. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 bought a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter worth $1,012,000. Roundview Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 1,717 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $669,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wisconsin Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Wisconsin Capital Management LLC now owns 16,370 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $6,374,000 after buying an additional 815 shares in the last quarter. 71.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE LMT opened at $384.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $113.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.93. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1-year low of $292.53 and a 1-year high of $442.53. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $428.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $395.90.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The aerospace company reported $5.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.03 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $15.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.28 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 198.95% and a net margin of 10.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.39 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 24.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd will be paid a dividend of $2.40 per share. This represents a $9.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.74%.

In other Lockheed Martin news, CEO Marillyn A. Hewson sold 22,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $436.12, for a total value of $9,594,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 55,554 shares in the company, valued at $24,228,210.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP John Frank A. St sold 556 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $438.60, for a total value of $243,861.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $614,478.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,793 shares of company stock valued at $17,313,473 over the last 90 days. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

LMT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Lockheed Martin from $469.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Argus increased their price target on Lockheed Martin to and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Lockheed Martin from $405.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Lockheed Martin from $406.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Cowen began coverage on Lockheed Martin in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $454.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $442.47.

Lockheed Martin Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

