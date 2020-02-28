Compton Capital Management Inc. RI Sells 2,280 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Compton Capital Management Inc. RI cut its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 95,898 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,280 shares during the period. AT&T comprises about 1.5% of Compton Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in AT&T were worth $3,748,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in AT&T in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. TFO TDC LLC bought a new stake in AT&T in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in AT&T in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in AT&T in the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in AT&T by 229.1% in the 4th quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 1,175 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 818 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.14% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Stephen J. Luczo acquired 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $37.81 per share, with a total value of $3,781,000.00. 0.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AT&T stock opened at $35.73 on Friday. AT&T Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.67 and a 52-week high of $39.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a market cap of $266.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.63. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.70.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The technology company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.01. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.37% and a net margin of 7.67%. The firm had revenue of $46.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 3.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 10th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This is a boost from AT&T’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 9th. AT&T’s payout ratio is presently 58.26%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. HSBC downgraded AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on AT&T in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on AT&T from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Moffett Nathanson downgraded AT&T from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.03.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

