Compton Capital Management Inc. RI Sells 25 Shares of Sherwin-Williams Co (NYSE:SHW)

Compton Capital Management Inc. RI trimmed its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams Co (NYSE:SHW) by 3.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 650 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 25 shares during the period. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $379,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 1.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,530,261 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,534,464,000 after buying an additional 90,828 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,432,339 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,002,907,000 after buying an additional 186,633 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp raised its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 1,601,683 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $934,646,000 after buying an additional 72,959 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 4.7% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 408,213 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $224,464,000 after buying an additional 18,401 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 377,468 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $220,268,000 after buying an additional 31,662 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.34% of the company’s stock.

SHW has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $570.00 to $580.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $657.00 to $650.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $680.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of Sherwin-Williams from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $650.00 to $600.00 in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a research report on Friday, February 7th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $584.52.

NYSE SHW opened at $525.36 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $50.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.90, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a 50 day moving average of $578.87 and a 200-day moving average of $563.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28. Sherwin-Williams Co has a 1-year low of $410.35 and a 1-year high of $599.95.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $4.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.40 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $4.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.19 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 51.35% and a net margin of 8.61%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.54 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Sherwin-Williams Co will post 23.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be issued a dividend of $1.34 per share. This is a positive change from Sherwin-Williams’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.40%.

In other news, CEO John G. Morikis sold 14,734 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $576.92, for a total transaction of $8,500,339.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 111,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,107,350.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates in three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors and do-it-yourself homeowners.

