Compton Capital Management Inc. RI Sells 2,860 Shares of Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC)

Compton Capital Management Inc. RI cut its stake in shares of Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 92,814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,860 shares during the quarter. Bank of America accounts for about 1.3% of Compton Capital Management Inc. RI’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $3,269,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new stake in Bank of America during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Sage Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Bank of America during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Corbenic Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Bank of America during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Bank of America during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new stake in Bank of America during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. 68.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Bank of America alerts:

Bank of America stock opened at $29.13 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Bank of America Corp has a 12-month low of $26.21 and a 12-month high of $35.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $34.14 and its 200 day moving average is $31.84. The company has a market capitalization of $267.35 billion, a PE ratio of 10.63, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.59.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. Bank of America had a net margin of 24.15% and a return on equity of 11.95%. The company had revenue of $22.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.70 EPS. Bank of America’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Bank of America Corp will post 3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. Bank of America’s payout ratio is presently 24.49%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 price target (up previously from $35.00) on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Bank of America from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $33.00 price target (up previously from $30.00) on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bank of America currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.29.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

Further Reading: How prevalent are 12b-1 fees?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.