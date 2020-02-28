Compton Capital Management Inc. RI Sells 50 Shares of Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM)

Compton Capital Management Inc. RI decreased its stake in shares of Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,425 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50 shares during the period. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in Anthem were worth $430,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sonora Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Anthem in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Anthem in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Anthem in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Anthem in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Anthem in the 3rd quarter worth about $48,000. 98.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Anthem alerts:

ANTM has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Anthem from $322.00 to $391.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Anthem from $380.00 to $355.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Anthem from $382.00 to $374.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Stephens dropped their target price on shares of Anthem from $345.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on shares of Anthem from $314.00 to $362.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Anthem presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $329.46.

In related news, CEO Gail Boudreaux acquired 7,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $266.65 per share, for a total transaction of $2,026,540.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 24,556 shares in the company, valued at $6,547,857.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Thomas C. Zielinski sold 10,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.33, for a total transaction of $3,056,298.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 35,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,162,767.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:ANTM opened at $257.86 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $291.04 and a 200-day moving average of $276.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.66 billion, a PE ratio of 13.98, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Anthem Inc has a 12 month low of $227.16 and a 12 month high of $312.48.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $3.88 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.90 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $27.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.06 billion. Anthem had a net margin of 4.61% and a return on equity of 16.34%. Anthem’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.44 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Anthem Inc will post 22.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. This is a boost from Anthem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.46%.

About Anthem

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small group, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

Read More: Stock Portfolio Tracker

Receive News & Ratings for Anthem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anthem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.