Compton Capital Management Inc. RI Sells 527 Shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS)

Compton Capital Management Inc. RI lessened its holdings in shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,347 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 527 shares during the quarter. Walt Disney accounts for approximately 1.1% of Compton Capital Management Inc. RI’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $2,798,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Cypress Capital LLC increased its stake in Walt Disney by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Cypress Capital LLC now owns 6,729 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $973,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Apriem Advisors increased its stake in Walt Disney by 20.8% during the 4th quarter. Apriem Advisors now owns 5,999 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $868,000 after purchasing an additional 1,034 shares in the last quarter. Vestor Capital LLC increased its stake in Walt Disney by 57.9% during the 4th quarter. Vestor Capital LLC now owns 682 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Firestone Capital Management bought a new stake in Walt Disney during the 4th quarter valued at $340,000. Finally, Front Street Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Walt Disney during the 4th quarter valued at $244,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.78% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on DIS. Guggenheim upped their target price on shares of Walt Disney from to in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Consumer Edge began coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Monday, November 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $175.00 target price for the company. Imperial Capital reduced their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $144.00 to $143.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank upped their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $139.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $158.77.

In related news, EVP Alan N. Braverman sold 1,113 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.32, for a total transaction of $162,854.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 102,789 shares in the company, valued at $15,040,086.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Alan N. Braverman sold 3,107 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.14, for a total transaction of $454,056.98. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 104,358 shares in the company, valued at $15,250,878.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,258 shares of company stock valued at $917,300. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

DIS opened at $118.04 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $222.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.86, a PEG ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $140.66 and a 200 day moving average of $139.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.80. Walt Disney Co has a fifty-two week low of $107.32 and a fifty-two week high of $153.41.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The entertainment giant reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $20.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.84 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 13.81% and a return on equity of 10.23%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.84 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Walt Disney Co will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

