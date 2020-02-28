Compton Capital Management Inc. RI Sells 94 Shares of Raytheon (NYSE:RTN)

Compton Capital Management Inc. RI trimmed its holdings in Raytheon (NYSE:RTN) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,180 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 94 shares during the quarter. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in Raytheon were worth $1,138,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bridger Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Raytheon in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Raytheon by 312.5% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 132 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new position in Raytheon in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. ICW Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Raytheon in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Raytheon in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.54% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Michael J. Wood sold 3,215 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.12, for a total transaction of $720,545.80. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 13,838 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,101,372.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Stephen J. Hadley sold 1,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.00, for a total value of $440,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,030,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,921 shares of company stock worth $2,686,707 in the last 90 days. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on RTN. UBS Group upped their price target on Raytheon from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Wolfe Research cut Raytheon from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Bank of America upped their price objective on Raytheon from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Alembic Global Advisors cut Raytheon from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $244.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Raytheon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $229.60.

Shares of RTN opened at $193.26 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.85. Raytheon has a 1 year low of $169.64 and a 1 year high of $233.48. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $226.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $209.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

Raytheon (NYSE:RTN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The aerospace company reported $3.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $7.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8 billion. Raytheon had a return on equity of 27.22% and a net margin of 11.46%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.93 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Raytheon will post 12.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Raytheon Profile

Raytheon Company develops integrated products, services, and solutions for the defense and other government markets worldwide. It operates through five segments: Integrated Defense Systems (IDS); Intelligence, Information and Services (IIS); Missile Systems (MS); Space and Airborne Systems (SAS); and Forcepoint.

