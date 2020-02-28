Compton Capital Management Inc. RI Takes $259,000 Position in Unilever NV (NYSE:UN)

Compton Capital Management Inc. RI bought a new stake in Unilever NV (NYSE:UN) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 4,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $259,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Unilever by 17.1% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after buying an additional 518 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Unilever by 94.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 236,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,168,000 after buying an additional 114,352 shares during the last quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Unilever by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. now owns 54,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,114,000 after buying an additional 514 shares during the last quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Unilever by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 89,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,127,000 after buying an additional 3,663 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in Unilever by 4.1% during the third quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 450,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,039,000 after buying an additional 17,572 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 8.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on UN shares. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Unilever from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Liberum Capital upgraded shares of Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. HSBC downgraded shares of Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Unilever to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.00.

UN opened at $53.81 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $94.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.43, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $57.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.00. Unilever NV has a twelve month low of $53.31 and a twelve month high of $63.62.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be paid a $0.452 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 20th. This represents a $1.81 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.36%. Unilever’s payout ratio is 65.34%.

Unilever Profile

Unilever N.V. operates in the fast-moving consumer goods industry worldwide. It operates in three segments: Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care. The Beauty & Personal Care segment offers skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and oral care products. This segment markets its products under the Axe, Dove, Lux, Rexona, Sunsilk, TRESemmé, Signal, Lifebuoy, and Vaseline brands.

