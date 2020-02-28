Compton Capital Management Inc. RI Trims Stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Compton Capital Management Inc. RI lowered its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 67,570 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,403 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil makes up 1.8% of Compton Capital Management Inc. RI’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $4,715,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TFO TDC LLC bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Gs Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 543.5% in the 4th quarter. Gs Investments Inc. now owns 444 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 299.3% in the 4th quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 575 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the period. Quantum Capital Management bought a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 3rd quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Karani Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter worth $50,000. Institutional investors own 52.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of XOM stock opened at $49.82 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $224.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.83, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s 50 day moving average is $63.58 and its 200 day moving average is $68.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52-week low of $49.80 and a 52-week high of $83.49.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.89. The company had revenue of $67.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.58 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 5.41% and a return on equity of 5.11%. Exxon Mobil’s revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.41 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 10th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 154.67%.

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP David S. Rosenthal sold 9,615 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.51, for a total value of $668,338.65. Also, CEO Darren W. Woods purchased 2,858 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $60.53 per share, for a total transaction of $172,994.74. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 818,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,515,476.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on XOM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $72.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Exxon Mobil from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Wednesday. Scotiabank lowered Exxon Mobil from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Exxon Mobil presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.37.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

