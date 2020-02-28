Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) PT Raised to $226.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) had its price objective lifted by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $225.00 to $226.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 36.17% from the company’s current price.

STZ has been the topic of several other reports. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $235.00 price target on shares of Constellation Brands in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Constellation Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $208.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Hanson restated a “sell” rating on shares of Constellation Brands in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Constellation Brands currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $227.53.

Constellation Brands stock traded down $9.69 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $165.97. The company had a trading volume of 35,648 shares, compared to its average volume of 964,192. The stock has a market cap of $36.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.69, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.72. Constellation Brands has a 1 year low of $163.52 and a 1 year high of $214.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The business has a fifty day moving average of $195.54 and a 200 day moving average of $194.08.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 8th. The company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.95 billion. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 9.21% and a return on equity of 14.15%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.37 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Constellation Brands will post 8.7 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Constellation Brands news, CFO David Eric Klein sold 36,488 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.48, for a total value of $7,132,674.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 45,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,870,882.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert Lee Hanson sold 2,028 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.39, for a total value of $406,390.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 95,245 shares of company stock valued at $19,071,776. Corporate insiders own 15.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Constellation Brands in the fourth quarter valued at $116,421,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 760.1% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 636,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,777,000 after buying an additional 562,506 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 3,022,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $573,486,000 after buying an additional 334,527 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 736.5% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 251,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,210,000 after buying an additional 221,774 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 1.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,469,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,548,376,000 after buying an additional 124,090 shares in the last quarter. 66.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, and markets beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Light, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands, as well as Funky Buddha, Four Corners, and Ballast Point brands.

