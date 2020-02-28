Continental Gold (TSE:CNL) Reaches New 52-Week High at $5.48

Continental Gold Inc (TSE:CNL)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$5.48 and last traded at C$5.48, with a volume of 237237 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$5.45.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Eight Capital lowered shares of Continental Gold from a “buy” rating to a “tender” rating and cut their price target for the stock from C$5.85 to C$5.50 in a report on Friday, December 6th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Continental Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, TD Securities lowered Continental Gold from a “speculative buy” rating to a “tender” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from C$7.00 to C$5.50 in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 248.61. The company has a market cap of $1.18 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$5.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$4.69.

Continental Gold Company Profile (TSE:CNL)

Continental Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of gold resource properties in Colombia. The company holds the rights to develop and explore 1 advanced-stage gold project, as well as explore 3 early-stage projects in Colombia covering an area of approximately 76,565 hectares.

