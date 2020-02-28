Corelogic (NYSE:CLGX) Downgraded to “Market Perform” at Citigroup

Corelogic (NYSE:CLGX) was downgraded by research analysts at Citigroup from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $46.00 target price on the business services provider’s stock. Citigroup‘s price target points to a potential downside of 1.73% from the company’s current price. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on CLGX. TheStreet cut shares of Corelogic from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Corelogic in a report on Thursday, February 20th. ValuEngine cut shares of Corelogic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Oppenheimer cut shares of Corelogic from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on shares of Corelogic from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Corelogic has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.40.

Get Corelogic alerts:

Shares of CLGX stock opened at $46.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $47.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.96. Corelogic has a fifty-two week low of $35.62 and a fifty-two week high of $51.74.

In other news, CFO James L. Balas sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total transaction of $84,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 79,971 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,358,782. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Barry M. Sando sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.84, for a total transaction of $171,900.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 142,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,516,889.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,250 shares of company stock valued at $783,425 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in Corelogic by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,663,423 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $72,709,000 after purchasing an additional 11,042 shares during the last quarter. Nitorum Capital L.P. purchased a new stake in Corelogic in the 4th quarter valued at $36,804,000. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in Corelogic by 239.1% in the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 717,762 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,373,000 after purchasing an additional 506,090 shares during the last quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ raised its position in Corelogic by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 706,922 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,900,000 after purchasing an additional 2,544 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Corelogic by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 579,154 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,315,000 after purchasing an additional 8,217 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.40% of the company’s stock.

Corelogic Company Profile

CoreLogic, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides property information, insight, analytics, and data-enabled solutions in North America, Western Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Property Intelligence & Risk Management Solutions (PIRM) and Underwriting & Workflow Solutions (UWS).

See Also: Diluted Earnings Per Share

Receive News & Ratings for Corelogic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corelogic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.