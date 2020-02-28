CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) Updates Q1 Earnings Guidance

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.25 to $2.35 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.56. The company issued revenue guidance of $387 million to $392 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $389.91 million.CoStar Group also updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to 10.20-10.40 EPS.

Shares of CSGP stock traded down $17.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $651.66. 2,065 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 300,176. CoStar Group has a 12 month low of $450.41 and a 12 month high of $746.70. The company has a market cap of $25.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.81, a P/E/G ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 1.36. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $675.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $613.58.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The technology company reported $2.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.62 by $0.20. CoStar Group had a net margin of 22.50% and a return on equity of 10.40%. The firm had revenue of $374.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $364.28 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.81 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that CoStar Group will post 8.76 EPS for the current year.

CSGP has been the topic of a number of research reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of CoStar Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of CoStar Group from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and set a $825.00 target price on shares of CoStar Group in a report on Thursday, February 13th. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of CoStar Group from $640.00 to $780.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on CoStar Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a hold rating and a $601.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $711.08.

About CoStar Group

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplaces to the commercial real estate industry in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company offers CoStar Property Professional service that offers inventory of office, industrial, retail, and multifamily properties and land.

