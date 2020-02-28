Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Shares Acquired by Evermay Wealth Management LLC

Evermay Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 76.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,446 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,059 shares during the period. Evermay Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $719,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,460,945 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $5,426,041,000 after purchasing an additional 93,587 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,064,848 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $606,901,000 after purchasing an additional 39,146 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,729,687 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $508,390,000 after purchasing an additional 10,200 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,556,848 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $448,544,000 after buying an additional 46,008 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,522,194 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $447,404,000 after buying an additional 97,232 shares during the period. 65.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 3,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.41, for a total transaction of $1,156,578.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 34,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,388,778.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Patrick J. Callans sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.99, for a total value of $587,980.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 59,679 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,545,029.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on COST shares. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $320.00 target price on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Costco Wholesale from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Nomura reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Loop Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $345.00 price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $329.00 to $334.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Costco Wholesale has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $303.83.

Shares of COST traded down $17.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $275.92. 1,463,027 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,789,624. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $309.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $297.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $135.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 1.01. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12 month low of $215.77 and a 12 month high of $325.26.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 12th. The retailer reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $37.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.40 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 24.22% and a net margin of 2.42%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.61 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 8.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th were issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 6th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.75%.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

