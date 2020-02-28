Cott Corp (NYSE:COT) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Cott Corp (NYSE:COT) (TSE:BCB) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 8,170,000 shares, an increase of 113.9% from the January 30th total of 3,820,000 shares. Approximately 6.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,180,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.9 days.

Shares of NYSE COT traded down $0.55 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $14.44. 68,451 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,505,805. Cott has a 1 year low of $11.72 and a 1 year high of $16.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 723.36 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The business has a 50 day moving average of $15.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.50.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 9th.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on COT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Cott from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. TD Securities upped their target price on Cott from $18.00 to $19.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Cott from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Cott in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, CIBC downgraded Cott from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $22.54 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, February 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Cott has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.15.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Cott by 17.3% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 7,630,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,387,000 after buying an additional 1,124,033 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Cott by 1,141.4% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,973,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,081,000 after purchasing an additional 2,734,092 shares during the last quarter. CNA Financial Corp acquired a new position in Cott in the 3rd quarter worth about $772,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its position in Cott by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 1,558,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,440,000 after purchasing an additional 5,093 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rice Hall James & Associates LLC increased its position in Cott by 22.1% in the 3rd quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 758,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,457,000 after purchasing an additional 137,392 shares during the last quarter.

About Cott

Cott Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a route based service company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Route Based Services; Coffee, Tea and Extract Solutions; and All Other. Its product portfolio includes bottled water, coffee, brewed tea, water dispensers, coffee and tea brewers, specialty coffee, liquid coffee or tea concentrate, single cup coffee, cold brewed coffee, iced blend coffee or tea beverages, blended teas, hot tea, sparkling tea, coffee or tea extract solutions, filtration equipment, hot chocolate, soups, malt drinks, creamers/whiteners, cereals, and beverage concentrates, as well as premium spring, sparkling and flavored, and mineral water.

