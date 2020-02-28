CRA International (NASDAQ:CRAI) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

CRA International (NASDAQ:CRAI) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The business services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $119.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.14 million. CRA International had a net margin of 5.18% and a return on equity of 13.08%. The company’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.84 EPS. CRA International updated its FY 2020

Shares of NASDAQ:CRAI opened at $41.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. CRA International has a 52 week low of $34.24 and a 52 week high of $58.19. The firm has a market cap of $368.55 million, a PE ratio of 15.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $53.68 and its 200-day moving average is $48.32.

In related news, Director William F. Concannon sold 695 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.50, for a total value of $35,792.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 24,800 shares in the company, valued at $1,277,200. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CRAI shares. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $59.00 target price on shares of CRA International in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered CRA International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of CRA International in a report on Friday, November 1st. ValuEngine downgraded CRA International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of CRA International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.50.

CRA International Company Profile

CRA International, Inc, a consulting company, provides economic, financial, and management consulting services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It advises clients on economic and financial matters pertaining to litigation and regulatory proceedings; and guides corporations through business strategy and performance-related issues.

