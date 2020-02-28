Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC Acquires 2,508 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 154,581 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,508 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for 2.8% of Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $10,085,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Biltmore Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. TFO TDC LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Fulcrum Capital LLC increased its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.0% in the third quarter. Fulcrum Capital LLC now owns 458,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 13,333 shares in the last quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Centerpoint Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 399.3% in the fourth quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 694 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

Shares of BATS IEFA opened at $57.70 on Friday. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $56.55 and a twelve month high of $70.84. The company’s fifty day moving average is $64.60 and its 200-day moving average is $62.92.

Recommended Story: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.