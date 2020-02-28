Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC Acquires 4,533 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 6.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 78,696 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,533 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for 7.0% of Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $25,438,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 51,097,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,060,840,000 after purchasing an additional 2,631,883 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 28.8% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 814 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 155.3% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $761,000 after acquiring an additional 1,550 shares in the last quarter. Cadinha & Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cadinha & Co. LLC now owns 65,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,505,000 after acquiring an additional 7,542 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 174,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,237,000 after acquiring an additional 13,961 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IVV stock opened at $292.28 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $331.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $312.17. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $274.10 and a twelve month high of $340.63.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

