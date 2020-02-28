Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC Buys 1,852 Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 3.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 51,878 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,852 shares during the period. iShares TIPS Bond ETF accounts for about 1.7% of Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $6,047,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TIP. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,345,815 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,656,798,000 after purchasing an additional 1,780,029 shares in the last quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC raised its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 3.6% during the third quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 5,156 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $600,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $77,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 1.7% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 60,075 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,986,000 after acquiring an additional 1,025 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dearborn Partners LLC lifted its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 9.5% in the third quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 2,302 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares TIPS Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of TIP opened at $120.14 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $118.17 and a 200-day moving average of $116.93. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a one year low of $110.54 and a one year high of $119.97.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 4th were issued a $0.1267 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. This is a boost from iShares TIPS Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd.

About iShares TIPS Bond ETF

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

Read More: Investing in Dividend Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.