Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC Buys 4,456 Shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM)

Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM) by 23.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,706 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,456 shares during the period. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF were worth $1,424,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FTSM. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 440 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the 4th quarter worth $82,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 150.6% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 1,030 shares during the period. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the 4th quarter worth $105,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 358.3% during the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 1,433 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:FTSM opened at $60.14 on Friday. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a 1 year low of $59.93 and a 1 year high of $60.24. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $60.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.13.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were given a dividend of $0.101 per share. This represents a $1.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 31st.

