Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC Buys 657 Shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:RWR)

Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:RWR) by 8.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,628 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 657 shares during the quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF were worth $880,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 22.8% during the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Financial Group boosted its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 3,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 14,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,452,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 20,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,058,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hanlon Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,205,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the period.

Shares of RWR stock opened at $96.17 on Friday. SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF has a 52-week low of $94.94 and a 52-week high of $107.88. The business’s fifty day moving average is $104.17 and its 200 day moving average is $103.43.

About SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF

SPDR Dj Wilshire Reit ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF, seeks to match the returns and characteristics of the Dow Jones U.S. Select REIT Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Select REIT Index consists of companies whose charters are the equity ownership and operation of commercial real estate and which operate under the REIT Act of 1960.

