Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC Cuts Position in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS)

Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS) by 8.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 33,097 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,929 shares during the period. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF were worth $1,615,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,483,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,956,000 after purchasing an additional 147,458 shares in the last quarter. Adviser Investments LLC lifted its position in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 446,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,776,000 after buying an additional 6,947 shares in the last quarter. BB&T Securities LLC grew its stake in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 7.5% during the third quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 425,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,485,000 after buying an additional 29,487 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 300,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,676,000 after buying an additional 26,397 shares during the period. Finally, Flaharty Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Flaharty Asset Management LLC now owns 293,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,299,000 after acquiring an additional 3,980 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of HYLS stock opened at $47.75 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.39. First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF has a 52 week low of $47.38 and a 52 week high of $49.17.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Monday, February 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 21st. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.77%.

