Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,461 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,024 shares during the period. SPDR Gold Shares comprises approximately 1.2% of Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $4,496,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 31.0% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,522,775 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $217,605,000 after buying an additional 360,629 shares during the period. WealthNavi Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 1,058,885 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $151,315,000 after buying an additional 98,504 shares in the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 14,416.2% in the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 733,792 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,135,000 after buying an additional 728,737 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 18.9% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 728,915 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $101,224,000 after buying an additional 116,017 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 72.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 620,923 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $86,228,000 after acquiring an additional 261,777 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:GLD opened at $152.45 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $148.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $142.90. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1 year low of $119.54 and a 1 year high of $158.53.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

