Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 31,874 shares of the company’s stock after selling 357 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF accounts for approximately 1.7% of Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $6,172,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 55.5% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after buying an additional 751 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 81.2% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 26,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,641,000 after purchasing an additional 12,069 shares during the period. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $164,000. Gables Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,839,000. Finally, NewFocus Financial Group LLC raised its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. NewFocus Financial Group LLC now owns 5,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $984,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IVW opened at $180.56 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $202.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $188.86. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $164.86 and a 1 year high of $211.15.

About iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

